Construction workers dig up skeletal remains across from Fairview Middle School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - While digging at a construction site Tuesday morning, workers uncovered skeletal remains that Tallahassee Police believe are likely human, the department said.

In a post on Twitter, TPD said investigators are looking into the intersection of Tram Road and Zillah Street, where construction workers found the remains just after 11 a.m. The site is across the street from Fairview Middle School on the south end of the capital city.

Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson Heather Merritt said it is unclear if foul play is involved.

“It is too early at this time to make that determination,” she wrote. “Our team is still on scene right now searching for remains.”

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting an investigation in the area of Zillah Street and Tram Road.



Just after 11 a.m., while working at a construction site, workers discovered skeletal remains while digging and immediately notified law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/zrKU1Fzj0E — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) May 30, 2023

The Twitter post also said early investigations indicate the remains are human.

“Preliminary findings indicate the skeletal remains are human,” the post said. “This is an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.