Construction workers dig up skeletal remains across from Fairview Middle School

TPD says preliminary findings indicate the remains are human
Tallahassee Police investigate a construction site across from Fairview Middle School where...
Tallahassee Police investigate a construction site across from Fairview Middle School where skeletal remains were found on Tuesday, May 30.(Sam Thomas/WCTV)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - While digging at a construction site Tuesday morning, workers uncovered skeletal remains that Tallahassee Police believe are likely human, the department said.

In a post on Twitter, TPD said investigators are looking into the intersection of Tram Road and Zillah Street, where construction workers found the remains just after 11 a.m. The site is across the street from Fairview Middle School on the south end of the capital city.

Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson Heather Merritt said it is unclear if foul play is involved.

“It is too early at this time to make that determination,” she wrote. “Our team is still on scene right now searching for remains.”

The Twitter post also said early investigations indicate the remains are human.

“Preliminary findings indicate the skeletal remains are human,” the post said. “This is an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

