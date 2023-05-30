‘It’s Our Honor’ airs as hour-long Memorial Day Special

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s month-long ‘It’s Our Honor’ series culminated in an hour-long special that aired at 4 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The special broadcast featured multiple stories by anchors Ben and Katie Kaplan and reporter Savannah Kelley who were all aboard Honor Flight Tallahassee on April 29. (WCTV)

The special broadcast featured multiple stories by anchors Ben and Katie Kaplan and reporter Savannah Kelley who were all aboard Honor Flight Tallahassee on April 29. The newscast documented the experiences of multiple veterans as they were whisked away on a free, whirlwind trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the nation’s military monuments and memorials.

The Kaplans, who have been spearheading a fundraising effort to send more local Veterans on next year’s flight, also presented the nonprofit with a $1,500 check on behalf of WCTV. The total amount raised over the course of the month was $12,205 as of Monday night. That is enough to send roughly 12 Veterans.

RELATED: Tallahassee business donates $3,000 to send Veterans on Honor Flight in 2024

Tallahassee-based Altrua Global Solutions presented Honor Flight Tallahassee with a $3,000 check. (WCTV)

If you’d like to donate, please click here.

The special newscast included live reports from the Challenger Learning Center in downtown Tallahassee where the broadcast was shown live inside the facility’s theater. Veterans and guardians who attended wearing their Honor Flight t-shirts were given free popcorn and a keychain.

The ‘It’s Our Honor’ Memorial Day special followed a live broadcast from the nation’s capital on May 1 and special reports every Friday during May.

To sign a veteran up for next year’s Honor Flight, click here.

To apply to be a guardian for next year’s Honor Flight, click here.

To volunteer for next year’s Honor Flight, click here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.