Leon County holds Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As people across the country mourn the loss of soldiers killed in battle, families in Leon County are remembering their loved ones as well.

The county held a Memorial Day ceremony at Oakland Cemetery Monday to recognize those who gave their lives for their country.

Dozens of people attended the ceremony, including several Gold Star Families. Event organizers said Memorial Day is all about these families and letting them know that their loved ones’ sacrifice does not go unappreciated.

The event started with a ceremonial wreath laying. Local veteran David Wilson spoke, recognizing Gold Star Families and thanking them for their loved ones’ service. Wilson says it’s important to make sure the stories of fallen veterans aren’t lost to time.

“They’re heroes,” Wilson said. “They, especially the Vietnam veterans, were not appreciated as much as they should have been. A lot of the guys were not treated right or with respect. So it’s important that they be remembered and be given the respect they deserve.”

Later on Monday, Wilson and others held a ceremony for local fallen veteran Billy Maddox. Maddox was buried in an unmarked grave in Tallahassee for decades. Wilson spent months working with the National Cemetery Administration to get a military headstone for Maddox. His efforts paid off, and now one more veteran is being properly honored for their service.

