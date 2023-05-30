Man shaves his dreads in support of his daughter fighting cancer

A man whose daughter is fighting cancer didn’t want her to feel alone when she shaved her head, so he shaved off his dreads after nine years of growing them. (Source: WTVC, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By Leslie Dominique, WTVC
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) – A man whose daughter is fighting cancer didn’t want her to feel alone when she shaved her head, so he shaved off his dreads after nine years of growing them.

D’Andray Thomas said his daughter, Brielle “Bri Bri” Thomas, was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma stage four cancer at the end of February.

She lost her hair in patches due to chemotherapy treatments, and soon enough she cut it all off – and her dad followed her lead.

Bri Bri has seven more weeks of radiation and one more round of chemo left for her little body.

She said she’s trying to stay strong and not give up.

“That’s basically how I get through it,” she said.

While much has changed, Thomas said he won’t stop taking his best friend to the park where they can continue to make memories.

Copyright 2023 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One person seriously injured after a shooting at Briarwood Manor Apartments
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Wrong-way crash on US 27 kills one and hospitalizes two including a child
A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said.
Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says
Durrell Lee was taken into custody after what Tallahassee Police describes as an ambush and...
Man arrested in Tom Brown Park incident makes first court appearance, denied bond
A senior at Chiles High School was not sure if he would be able to walk across the graduation...
Chiles High School senior walks the graduation stage after recovery from crash

Latest News

How to help your high school grad understand student loans
How to help your high school grad understand student loans
FILE - The emblem of Freightliner is pictured on a truck in Hanover, northern Germany, Sept....
US opens probe into Freightliner trucks automatically braking without obstacle in road
How to help your high school grad understand student loans
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
2 likely in Iowa apartment collapse wreckage, more missing, mayor says
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro leaves federal court in Washington, following a...
Ex-Trump White House official Peter Navarro to go on trial in September in Jan. 6 contempt case