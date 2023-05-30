Tallahassee woman hit and killed by car, family seeks justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed a woman was hit and killed by a car early Saturday morning near Tennessee Street and Capital Circle NW.

The family of 31-year old Shandlyia Smith is now calling for justice in the case, asking for anyone who knows what happened to inform police.

“I need people to step in because it’s very important that we get closure,” said mother Shanita Hall. “I’ve been trying to be so strong, but no mother wants to lose a child.”

Hall described the moment she got the call from police about her daughter. “It was so unbearable,” said Hall. “Even though we got a chance to say ‘I love you,’ I didn’t get a chance to see her.”

The family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Smith’s burial and start a trust fund for her 12-year old son.

TPD said the investigation is still active, but they have now identified the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

