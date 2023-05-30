Valdosta City Schools to host summer feeding program

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Research shows that over 300,000 children are facing hunger in Georgia. And now that schools are out for summer break, that number could increase.

The Valdosta City Schools (VCS) School Nutrition Program has a summer feeding program that is aimed at benefiting all children in the city and county, ages 18 and younger, at no cost.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided at J.L. Lomax Elementary and Valdosta High School Monday through Thursday from June 5 through June 29. Outside of Fridays, the only day they won’t serve is the Juneteenth holiday.

“This is an amazing way to give back and touch the community! With the cost of everything increasing, this would be a big help to a lot of families. One less burden, they have to worry about,” Lesha Byron, a mother of a student, said.

VCS says the only requirement for this year’s program is that the meals must be eaten on-site. There will not be a grab-and-go option.

“The thought of any child going hungry is certainly one that none of us is comfortable with, regardless of if there ours, or the counties, or if they’re coming from another community, as long as we have the opportunity to provide them with a meal; we know we’ve done something good at the end of the day,” Director of Public Relations for Valdosta City Schools Jennifer Steedley, said.

“One of the things that is a highlight of coming to school is those warm meals that they’re provided each day. So, during the summer, we do worry about our students and making sure they’re getting the nutrition that they need,” Steedley said. “This is just a great opportunity to be able to make sure that those students’ needs are met.”

Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

