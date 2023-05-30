WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved

The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that went airborne in a wild crash caught on tape last week.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that went airborne in a wild crash caught on tape last week.

The video came from the body cam of a Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy who was working a crash on the opposite side of Highway 84.

The video shows a car driving up the back ramp of a tow truck at full speed, going airborne and flipping approximately 120 feet in the air before hitting another vehicle.

The deputy on the scene rushed to aid the 21-year-old driver from Tallahassee who suffered from serious injuries but survived the crash. She was transported to South Georgia Medical Center.

This incident is bringing renewed attention to Georgia’s Move Over Law. It requires drivers to slow down and shift over a lane when approaching emergency vehicles, including tow trucks. Penalties include a fine of $500 and three points on your license.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One person seriously injured after a shooting at Briarwood Manor Apartments
A dead body was found Tuesday morning near the corner of Centerville and Fleischmann Roads.
Body found near busy Tallahassee intersection
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Wrong-way crash on US 27 kills one and hospitalizes two including a child
You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law
Durrell Lee was taken into custody after what Tallahassee Police describes as an ambush and...
Man arrested in Tom Brown Park incident makes first court appearance, denied bond

Latest News

The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
Tallahassee Police investigate a construction site across from Fairview Middle School where...
Construction workers dig up skeletal remains across from Fairview Middle School
Second Harvest of the Big Bend is hosting a food distribution today in Madison County.
What’s Brewing - Mobile Food Distribution
A dead body was found Tuesday morning near the corner of Centerville and Fleischmann Roads.
Body found near busy Tallahassee intersection