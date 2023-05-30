What’s Brewing - Mobile Food Distribution

By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Second Harvest of the Big Bend is hosting a food distribution today in Madison County.

It will be at the Madison AG Center on College Loop in Madison from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more food distribution dates, visit their website.

