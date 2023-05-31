Dr. Daniel Van Durme, FSU College of Medicine’s Chief Medical Officer, passes away following accident

Dr. Daniel Van Durme helped lead FSU through the Covid pandemic. He passed away Tuesday.
Dr. Daniel Van Durme helped lead FSU through the Covid pandemic. He passed away Tuesday.
By Jacob Murphey
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Daniel Van Durme passed away Tuesday afternoon, the school confirmed with WCTV.

Dr. Van Durme led FSU’s response to the COVID pandemic, and was a foundational member of the College of Medicine’s faculty, arriving in 2004.

He died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in late April, according to a CaringBridge page set up by family.

The College’s Interim Dean, Dr. Alma Littles, told WCTV he leaves behind a powerful legacy.

“His colleagues and coworkers share our profound sadness regarding the tragedy he and his family have suffered,” Dr. Littles told WCTV in a statement.

Dr. Van Durme arrived at Florida State in 2004 as chair of the Department of Family Medicine and Rural Health.

In 2018, he became the college’s senior associate dean for clinical and community affairs.

Dr. Littles said, in that role, Dr. Van Durme “led the development of FSU PrimaryHealth, the medical school’s integrated primary care and behavioral health center in a medically underserved community in southwest Tallahassee.”

Dr. Van Durme was no stranger to WCTV viewers. He appeared on Eyewitness News frequently to help break down the latest news from the frontlines of the pandemic.

