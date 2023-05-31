Gov. DeSantis spending week in key primary states

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ramping up his presidential campaign with stops in key early primary states. He’s making appearances in 12 cities in three states this week in an effort to close the gap between him and former President Donald Trump.

“We’ve got the same problems everyone’s got. He’s handled it very well. We are still moving forward, instead of arguing all the time,” said Al Cooksey, who supports Gov. DeSantis’ presidential campaign.

“I think he’s going to do great things. I think he has great things planned for our country,” said Ashley Alexander, who also supports Gov. DeSantis’ presidential campaign.

This week, Governor DeSantis is selling those plans to voters in early primary states, with a two-day trip to Iowa Tuesday and Wednesday before heading to New Hampshire and South Carolina. DeSantis recently visited these states before announcing his campaign last week.

Political scientist Lonna Atkeson calls these visits the pre-primary work needed to succeed.

“They are retail politics states where candidates can really meet one-on-one with individual voters and convince them they are the right candidate,” said Atkeson, director of the LeRoy Collins Institute at Florida State University.

Atkeson said the better candidates do in early primary states, the better their path to the nomination.

“They provide cues to later voters, and the candidates spend a lot of time organizing in those states,” Atkeson said.

DeSantis isn’t the only Republican visiting Iowa this week.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign says he’ll be in Des Moines Wednesday and Thursday.

“Look, the country is on the wrong path. I don’t think we’ve ever been in a position like this. This is a dangerous time. Right now is a very dangerous time for our country,” Trump said.

A CNN poll of Republican voters released last week showed DeSantis behind Trump by 27 points, but more than 8 out of 10 voters still haven’t made up who they’d vote for next year.

DeSantis will have five events in Iowa between Tuesday and Wednesday. Then Thursday, the Governor has four events in New Hampshire. Friday he has three events in South Carolina.

