TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio Endra shares how to make a Grilled Radicchio Caesar Salad recipe.

Ingredients:

For croutons

1 parchment paper

1/2 loaf Bakery French bread

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon garlic powder

For dressing

8 oz imported Parmesan cheese

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon garlic blend paste

2 tablespoons anchovy paste

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 cup grapeseed oil

For salad

2 heads radicchio

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

2 romaine hearts

Steps:

Prepare croutons. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line the baking sheet with parchment paper. Tear bread into medium-sized cubes. Combine in a large bowl: bread cubes, olive oil, oregano, and garlic powder until blended. Spread bread cubes evenly on a baking sheet and bake for 15–20 minutes until golden and slightly crispy. Set aside at room temperature to cool. Prepare to dress. Grate cheese (2 cups). Separate eggs for yolks (reserve whites for another use). Add to the bowl of a food processor: 1 cup cheese, yolks, garlic and anchovy pastes, pepper, Worcestershire, Dijon, and vinegar; pulse to combine. With the machine running, slowly drizzle in 1 cup of grapeseed oil until the dressing thickens and emulsifies. Prepare salad. Preheat the grill (or grill pan) to medium-high. Halve radicchio. Coat radicchio with the remaining 2 tablespoons of grapeseed oil. Place on grill and cook 2–3 minutes on each side until charred and crisp-tender. Cut radicchio and romaine into 1-inch pieces. Toss with one-half of dressing. Arrange in serving bowls and top with croutons. Serve with remaining dressing on the side.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.