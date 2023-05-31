Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 30

By Mike McCall
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An upper-level low and a weak surface low-pressure system will bring better chances for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center has given the area just a 10 to 20% chance of some kind of slow tropical development. There is a lot of uncertainty with this system, as upper-level lows typically move slowly and erratically. By the end of the week, the low is forecast to move eastward over the Florida peninsula.

Locally, we’ll be watching the progress of the weak gulf system, but regardless, we’ll see better chances for summery scattered showers and thunderstorms the next few days, with lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Slightly drier air is expected by the weekend with highs near 90.

