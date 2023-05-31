Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 31

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The main talking point in the world of weather will be the low pressure system in the gulf. It is still disorganized, and not likely to deliver much to our area. The low is roughly 200 miles south of our coast and nearly stationary. It is helping to increase moisture over the peninsula and the northern gulf. This will help us see a good chance of scattered showers and storms tomorrow.

By Friday and Saturday, the low may strengthen a bit, but move to the south and then the east. This will take most of the deep moisture away from our area, and increase rain chances over the peninsula. The end result will be low rain chances starting Friday and continuing through the weekend. Highs the next couple of days will be in the mid to upper 80, then around 90 for the weekend, and low to mid 90s next week.

Watch the video above for the latest on your rain chances.

