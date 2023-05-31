Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 31

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shower chances on the rise, especially to the South.

Humidity is on the rise too - feeling more and more like June.

Rain chances remain on the higher side for a few days, and when they lower that’s when the heat gets cranking.

Mid 80s for highs today and tomorrow, lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs in the 90s should be back by the weekend.

Watch the video above for a breakdown of the rest of your week.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.