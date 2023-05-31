Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 31

The muggy air and showers make a return to the Big Bend and South Georgia
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shower chances on the rise, especially to the South.

Humidity is on the rise too - feeling more and more like June.

Rain chances remain on the higher side for a few days, and when they lower that’s when the heat gets cranking.

Mid 80s for highs today and tomorrow, lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs in the 90s should be back by the weekend.

Watch the video above for a breakdown of the rest of your week.

