Something Good - National Spelling Bee contestant representing Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The panhandle being represented at the national spelling bee by an 11-year-old girl!

Sumayya Ahmag is a sixth grader at Panama City Advanced School and took the stage for preliminaries today!

Earlier she was asked about her spelling journey.

“So I won the class spelling bee and the school spelling bee and then the original spelling bee in Tallahassee. And then I advanced here,” she said.

Unfortunately, she did lose in the first round, spelling the word battue as b-a-t-u.

To her credit, it’s a pretty niche word.

