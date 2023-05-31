Something Good - National Spelling Bee contestant representing Tallahassee

Something Good - National Spelling Bee contestant representing Tallahassee
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The panhandle being represented at the national spelling bee by an 11-year-old girl!

Sumayya Ahmag is a sixth grader at Panama City Advanced School and took the stage for preliminaries today!

Earlier she was asked about her spelling journey.

“So I won the class spelling bee and the school spelling bee and then the original spelling bee in Tallahassee. And then I advanced here,” she said.

Unfortunately, she did lose in the first round, spelling the word battue as b-a-t-u.

To her credit, it’s a pretty niche word.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dead body was found Tuesday morning near the corner of Centerville and Fleischmann Roads.
Body found near busy Tallahassee intersection
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One person seriously injured after a shooting at Briarwood Manor Apartments
Forensic investigators and TPD examine a construction site at the 3300 block of Zillah Street...
Construction workers dig up skeletal remains near Fairview Middle School
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Wrong-way crash on US 27 kills one and hospitalizes two including a child

Latest News

A screenshot from Google Maps of the entrance to Jack McLean Park.
Teen arrested for bringing gun to Tallahassee’s Jack McLean Jr. Park
Forensic investigators and TPD examine a construction site at the 3300 block of Zillah Street...
Construction workers dig up skeletal remains near Fairview Middle School
Forensics investigators and TPD examine a construction site at the 3300 block of Zillah Street...
TPD investigates skeletal remains uncovered along Zillah Street
Two members of the Leon County state legislative delegation shared their bipartisan success...
Sen. Simon, Rep. Tant preach bipartisan success at business group luncheon