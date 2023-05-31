Teen arrested for bringing gun to Tallahassee’s Jack McLean Jr. Park

The boy is charged with a misdemeanor after a parkgoer noticed the weapon.
A screenshot from Google Maps of the entrance to Jack McLean Park.
A screenshot from Google Maps of the entrance to Jack McLean Park.
By Chasity Maynard
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A teenage boy was arrested at Jack McLean Jr. Park on Tuesday after a bystander noticed he had a concealed weapon, said a spokesperson with the Tallahassee Police Department.

He was transferred to the Juvenile Assessment Center and is facing a misdemeanor charge of carrying a firearm by a juvenile, according to TPD public information officer Heather Merritt.

Just before 4 p.m., a citizen saw the boy and noticed the concealed gun while the teen was with a group, said Merritt. No one else was arrested or detained and there was no threat to the public, she said.

“It was a quick response by officers and also a wonderful job to the community member who was vigilant in reporting to law enforcement,” added Merritt.

The teen was not identified by police due to his age.

