What’s Brewing - Leon County ‘Press Thr Chest’ event

The annual Press the Chest Community CPR training event returns this weekend in Tallahassee.
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The annual Press the Chest Community CPR training event returns this weekend in Tallahassee.

It’s this Saturday, June 3, at the Tucker Civic Center.

The event is hosted by Leon County EMS.

You’ll learn lifesaving skills of adult hands-only CPR, child CPR with breaths and AED awareness.

To register, go visit their website.

