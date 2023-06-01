Businesses close across Florida to protest new immigration law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Thousands of businesses across Florida closed Thursday in protest of a new immigration law.

Florida’s new immigration law, set to take effect July 1, requires businesses with 25 or more employees to use E-verify, a national program that verifies if someone is allowed to work in the U-S. It also allows police to randomly audit businesses suspected of employing illegal immigrants and provides $12 million to bus migrants from border states to so-called sanctuary cities.

Several groups, including the Hispanic Federation, organized the “A Day Without Immigrants” demonstrations. The goal was to show how the law could affect communities statewide.

“The immigrants are a very large portion of the working community in all of the country, not just Florida,” said Moncerratt Guraz, one business owner joining in the protests.

Guraz owns two businesses, including LuLu’s Taqueria in Tallahassee. Both businesses were among several closed Thursday to bring sunshine to Florida’s new immigration law.

She said cutting profits for the day was hard, especially since people were still coming to the door.

“I know we are doing it for a good reason. I hope they can all understand why we’re doing this. I know a lot of our customers really support us,” Guraz said.

One Florida Republican supporting the law said he believes the rule will benefit the state.

“We need to enforce our immigration law. If folks are not able to find employment then it’s going to reduce that draw, at least to Florida,” Rep. Mike Beltran, (R) Lithia said.

But the state director of the Hispanic Federation, Laudi Campo, questioned that reasoning.

“They’re underpaid and they still do the job,” Campo said. “And they’re covering a piece of labor that others won’t do.”

Guraz is hoping this protest raises awareness about the immigrants working in the community.

“Immigrants are humans,” Guraz said. “We have rights.”

