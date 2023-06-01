Hurricane Season 2023 Begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today, June First, is the official start to the Atlantic hurricane season. While the Big Bend and South Georgia is no stranger to tropical cyclones, we are on the edge of our seats for 182 days. The season runs from now through November 30.

June is not the most active when it comes to named storms, but the month has had 25 named storms in since 2004. The most notable, Hurricane Elsa that tracked through our eastern communities in 2021 as a category one storm. According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, locations from Valdosta, GA to Perry, FL picked up between three and four inches of rainfall and wind gusts peaked around 40 mph. Steinhatchee experienced flooding rains will totals exceeding six inches.

Meteorologists and hurricane experts predict peak hurricane season based on previous storms dating back to the mid-1800′s. The most active period for hurricane season is typically late August through mid-September.

Forecast

Experts are also able to estimate the average number of storms we can expect, including how many are going to be major hurricanes. For the 2023 season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts a “near-normal” hurricane season. Below are a few other predictions for this season.

One of the many tools meteorologists use to forecast storms is the water temperatures in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Warmer water temperatures mean more energy for tropical storms and hurricanes to use. The higher the temperature, the more likely rapid intensification of storms are. Hurricane Ian was an example of a rapidly intensifying storm. Current temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are in the upper 70s to low 80s.

You can always track water temperatures on our website here.

The Pacific Ocean temperatures also impact the hurricane forecast, more specifically the water temperature anomalies. Heading into 2023, the southern Pacific is experiencing warmer than average ocean temperatures (temperature anomaly). Warmer waters will lead to a strengthening of the pacific jet stream. The stronger winds at the jet stream level can tear tropical storms apart when they try to develop. This pattern is known as El Niño.

What is New?

The 2023 hurricane season the National hurricane Center (NHC) is taking the forecast for storms out to seven days. In previous years, the NHC would forecast only five days out. As forecasting skills get better, so does the ability to warn earlier.

The National Hurricane Center is also launching the operational use of its storm surge products. Since 2020 the NHC has been using the product experimentally. The product has been used to communicate the risk of life-threatening storm surge.

The new list of names is out for 2023 and is cycled every six years, last used in 2017. The “I” and “H” name on the list are new because the previous storm names were both retired, Harvey and Irma. Here is the 2023 list.

Throughout the hurricane season, the WCTV First Alert Weather Team will keep track of everything you need to know on air, on social media, and online.

