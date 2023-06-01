Something Good - Community organizations distributes fans to local seniors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach provides seniors with free fans as we head into these hot summer months.

Handing them out at Havana’s Hazel Baker Community Center this past weekend.

Seniors 55 and up could not only pick up a free fan they were treated to a fried chicken dinner with all the sides baked beans, potato salad and pound cake for dessert.

It’s the second year the outreach has collected money to buy fans for seniors in the community!

