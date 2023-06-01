TPD: Woman dies in shooting in south Tallahassee neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman has died after a shooting in a south Tallahassee neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to police.

The shooting took place just before 7 p.m. in a residence on the 800 block of Cochran Drive, a road in the Apalachee Ridge Estates neighborhood near Jack McLean Jr. Park, according to preliminary information from the Tallahassee Police Department.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a death investigation in the 800 block of Cochran Drive following a shooting that occurred just before 7 p.m.



The victim, an adult female, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. pic.twitter.com/IRouT9zCsu — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) June 1, 2023

The woman was transported to a hospital after the shooting where she was pronounced dead, according to a tweet from TPD on the incident.

It is unclear if any suspects have been charged or arrested. In a tweet, the department said “all involved parties have been identified at this time.” A watch commander with TPD declined to answer any questions, citing directions from the TPD public information officer.

“I can’t expand on that any more than what’s on the social media page,” the watch commander said.

