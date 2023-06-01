Tropical Depression Two forms in eastern Gulf of Mexico

Visible satellite imagery of Tropical Depression Two in the Gulf of Mexico.
Visible satellite imagery of Tropical Depression Two in the Gulf of Mexico.(GOES 16, NOAA, College of DuPage)
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Hurricane Center issued its first advisory for Tropical Depression Two on Thursday afternoon. As of the 5 p.m. advisory, the storm was centered 305 miles WNW of Fort Myers, FL with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The storm is forecasted to move south through the gulf without impacting land until it gets close to the western tip of Cuba on Sunday.

Tropical Depression Two forecast
Tropical Depression Two forecast(NHC)

If the storm were to strengthen into a tropical storm, it will be named Arlene. The NHC is forecasting Tropical Depression Two will strengthen into Arlene sometime in the late morning to early afternoon timeframe on Friday.

This storm was designated Tropical Depression Two and not One because the National Hurricane Center retroactively designated a subtropical system that formed off the North Atlantic coast of the U.S. back in January 2023 as Tropical Depression One.

