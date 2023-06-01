Tropical Depression Two forms in eastern Gulf of Mexico

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Hurricane Center issued its first advisory for Tropical Depression Two on Thursday afternoon. As of the 5 p.m. advisory, the storm was centered 305 miles WNW of Fort Myers, FL with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The storm is forecasted to move south through the gulf without impacting land until it gets close to the western tip of Cuba on Sunday.

Tropical Depression Two forecast (NHC)

If the storm were to strengthen into a tropical storm, it will be named Arlene. The NHC is forecasting Tropical Depression Two will strengthen into Arlene sometime in the late morning to early afternoon timeframe on Friday.

This storm was designated Tropical Depression Two and not One because the National Hurricane Center retroactively designated a subtropical system that formed off the North Atlantic coast of the U.S. back in January 2023 as Tropical Depression One.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.