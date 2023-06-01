WATCH: Body cam video shows Nikki Fried, Sen. Lauren Book and other protester arrests

Four of the protesters, who were arrested at Tallahassee City Hall last month, were back in court Wednesday
WCTV obtains body cam footage from Book and Fried arrests
By Savannah Kelley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New body camera footage obtained by WCTV Tuesday shows the moment 11 people were arrested outside City Hall last month for protesting after dark.

Florida Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book and former gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried were among those arrested. They were demonstrating last month against a newly-passed six-week abortion ban.

Body camera footage shows the arrest of Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.

Four of those protesters had court dates Wednesday, including Book.

Local attorney Mutaqee Akbar is representing nine of the 11 protesters. He told WCTV the state attorney’s office has not yet filed formal charges against the protesters. He’s hoping charges won’t be brought at all. Akbar says if they are, he will likely file a motion to dismiss them. He believes his clients are protected by their first amendment right to free speech.

Body camera footage shows the arrest of Florida Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book.

Shortly before the April 3 protest, city staff put up a sign outside City Hall designating the area as a park. Mayor John Dailey told WCTV that protesters were violating a long-standing city ordinance that prohibits people from staying in city parks after dark.

Akbar argues this is the only time the city has enforced that rule. He believes his clients were targeted because they were protesting.

“At the point where they were arrested, they were citizens on public property,” he said.

WCTV reached out to the state attorney’s office for comment Wednesday but did not receive a response.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
TPD says a man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting
One person arrested, two others released in connection to North Monroe St. shooting in Tallahassee
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support

Latest News

A woman died after a shooting on the 800 block of Cochran Drive on Wednesday, May 31.
TPD: Woman dies in shooting in south Tallahassee neighborhood
A screenshot from Google Maps of the entrance to Jack McLean Park.
Teen arrested for bringing gun to Tallahassee’s Jack McLean Jr. Park
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One person seriously injured after a shooting at Briarwood Manor Apartments
The victim succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital by Emergency...
1 dead in Valdosta shooting, officials open investigation