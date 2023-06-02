18-year-old arrested on narcotics and firearm charges in Valdosta

Detectives are still investigating the case to identify all the people involved.
Detectives are still investigating the case to identify all the people involved.
By Rowan Edmonds
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old is facing drug and gun charges after his arrest by Valdosta police.

On Wednesday at 11 p.m., detectives with the Valdosta Police Department say they saw a group of people acting suspiciously around a vehicle. Before they could get a closer look, the group dispersed.

Detectives found three firearms, one stolen from Lowndes County, and cocaine inside the vehicle, according to police. While checking the area where a couple of people ran from, detectives say they also found two more firearms on the ground.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Sherod R. Tucker, who had been inside the vehicle, on charges of:

· Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

· Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park

· Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing project

· Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

· Theft by receiving stolen property

He was taken to Lowndes County Jail.

