BREAKING: Charges dropped against City Hall protest arrestees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - State Attorney Jack Campbell dropped all charges Friday against a group of protesters who were arrested at Tallahassee City Hall in April.

The group of 11 abortion-rights demonstrators, including Florida Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book and Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, faced trespassing charges after they refused to leave City Hall grounds after sunset.

"The purpose of the criminal justice system is to promote an orderly and safe society through imposing consequences for those who break our laws. Here, the defendants have elected to use the criminal justice system to amplify their political agenda."

