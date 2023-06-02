BREAKING: Charges dropped against City Hall protest arrestees

A group of 11 abortion-rights demonstrators faced trespassing charges from the April arrests
City Hall protester charges dropped
City Hall protester charges dropped(Jack Campbell)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - State Attorney Jack Campbell dropped all charges Friday against a group of protesters who were arrested at Tallahassee City Hall in April.

The group of 11 abortion-rights demonstrators, including Florida Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book and Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, faced trespassing charges after they refused to leave City Hall grounds after sunset.

WCTV is reviewing a document from the state attorney’s office and will share more shortly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

