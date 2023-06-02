Crash impacting part of I-10 in both directions near N. Monroe exit

Multiple crews respond to crash on I-10
Multiple crews respond to crash on I-10(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple agencies are responding to a crash on I-10, that’s impacting eastbound and westbound lanes between mile markers 195 and 197.

An FHP spokesperson confirmed there are injuries, and WCTV is working to learn the extent.

They said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday, and involved an 18-wheeler and several other vehicles.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the crash, showing a tractor trailer overturned.

FHP said fire crews are using a crane to get the truck upright.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

