Home Sweet Home: Tallahassee boy with lung condition sleeps in his own crib for the first time two years after his birth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Seven hundred and two days. That’s how long the Lasseter family waited for the moment that finally arrived this week at their Northeast Tallahassee home.

Little Landry was carried in and placed in is own crib, nearly two years after he was born with a chronic lung condition in 2021.

His mother, Kami Lasseter, let WCTV cameras tag along for the emotional homecoming.

“Holy cow, he’s home,” she said. “It’s been a long, long journey and he has fought so hard. I’m just so glad that he’s back.”

Landry was diagnosed with Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, or BPD. Doctors gave him a slim chance of survival.

As Lasseter shared in her first interview with WCTV in November, Landry was a warrior from day one.

His grandmother, Vicki Fannin, said his determination was an inspiration to the whole family.

“I think it’s his own perseverance, I think it’s his own will,” she said. “Kami has willed him to where he is, and I think he follows her.”

As Kami and her husband Jared whisked Landry into their home, they had no time to waste.

They had several machines whizzing next to the crib. A few of them beeped. Kami worked to make sure her son was comfortable in his new home.

“Every time he was sick, I’m like dude you got to get home,” Kami said. “Landry, you just have to get home. It’s going to be so much better when you get home. We can snuggle all the time.”

And after a rough first night, Kami said the snuggling was indeed taking place.

The family is overjoyed at reaching an important milestone, and they are cautiously optimistic for the future.

The hope is after a few years, Landry can leave his trach behind and begin running, playing and swimming like any other kid.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.