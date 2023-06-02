Manhunt underway in Brooks County, sheriff asks residents to lock their doors

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A large search is underway in Brooks County, Ga. for a man law enforcement alleges may have tried to steal a car, according to the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Mike Dewey said law enforcement believes they’ve contained the suspect to a field off Grooverville Road, about 4 miles west of Quitman. Police do not know if the suspect is armed.

In a message on Facebook, the sheriff asked residents to lock their doors as units continue looking for the suspect.

Dewey said law enforcement are bringing in drones, police K-9s and Georgia State Patrol helicopters to aid in the search. BCSO is also working with units from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and GSP on the manhunt.

BCSO said the subject they are looking for is a tall black male dressed all in black.

The sheriff told WCTV the suspect is believed to have tried to steal a car earlier Friday.

According to Dewey, the car’s owner chased after the suspect in another vehicle and fired several shots. The car owner is now in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

