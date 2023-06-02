Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, June 2

As Tropical Storm Arlene moves further away, a few showers are still possible closer to home this weekend.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With Tropical Storm Arlene moving away from us, this weekend will feature warm temperatures with the chance for a few showers.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

