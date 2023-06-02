Something Good - Local Publix employee celebrates 70th birthday

By WCTV Staff
Updated: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Employees at a Tallahassee Publix shining the light on one of their long-time co-workers.

This is James White. He’s worked for the grocery chain in the capital city for 35 years. He is blind but his peers say that doesn’t stop him from being a hard worker. Not only that. It’s also his 70th birthday.

Happy birthday, James!

