Something Good - Local Publix employee celebrates 70th birthday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Employees at a Tallahassee Publix shining the light on one of their long-time co-workers.

This is James White. He’s worked for the grocery chain in the capital city for 35 years. He is blind but his peers say that doesn’t stop him from being a hard worker. Not only that. It’s also his 70th birthday.

Happy birthday, James!

