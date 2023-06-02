Tropical Storm Arlene forms in Gulf of Mexico

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Hurricane Center upgraded Arlene from a Tropical Depression to a Tropical Storm on Friday afternoon. This marks the first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hurricane hunters indicated that the maximum sustained winds reached 40 miles per hour, which passes the threshold into Tropical Storm criteria.

The latest advisory on Tropical Storm Arlene as of 2pm Friday, June 2. (WCTV)

Tropical Storm Arlene is moving slowly towards the south, away from the Gulf Coast. Arlene is forecast to weaken as it approaches the western tip of Cuba this weekend.

