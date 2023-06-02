Tropical Storm Arlene forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Arlene
Tropical Storm Arlene(WCTV)
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Hurricane Center upgraded Arlene from a Tropical Depression to a Tropical Storm on Friday afternoon. This marks the first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hurricane hunters indicated that the maximum sustained winds reached 40 miles per hour, which passes the threshold into Tropical Storm criteria.

The latest advisory on Tropical Storm Arlene as of 2pm Friday, June 2.
The latest advisory on Tropical Storm Arlene as of 2pm Friday, June 2.(WCTV)

Tropical Storm Arlene is moving slowly towards the south, away from the Gulf Coast. Arlene is forecast to weaken as it approaches the western tip of Cuba this weekend.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
TPD says a man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting
One person arrested, two others released in connection to North Monroe St. shooting in Tallahassee
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support

Latest News

Fewer showers as we head into the weekend.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, June 2
Visible satellite imagery of Tropical Depression Two in the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Depression Two forms in eastern Gulf of Mexico
Satellite image of 2016's Hurricane Lester on approach to the island of Hawaii., Photo Date: 2016
Hurricane Season 2023 Begins
A few showers and storms will remain possible over the next few days as an area of low pressure...
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 31