Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, June 3

A Few showers to end the weekend, but not a washout!
By Austin Lowe
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Arlene is now a tropical depression as it continues to slide south of our area and weaken.

Behind this, a northeast wind will keep an overall drier atmosphere for the next few days. Cannot rule out a spotty shower or storm in a few spots, but most stay dry.

That pattern will continue into Sunday, a few scattered showers possible by the afternoon with partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and highs returning to the 90-degree mark. Humidity levels will also drop off a bit.

Wednesday into late week will bring back better chances for rain (40 to 50%) as a boundary stalls over the southeast. Highs near 90.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
TPD says a man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting
One person arrested, two others released in connection to North Monroe St. shooting in Tallahassee
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support

Latest News

After a very pleasant start, chances for scattered showers return this afternoon and evening.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, June 3
After a very pleasant start, chances for scattered showers return this afternoon and evening.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Saturday, June 3
As Tropical Storm Arlene moves further away, a few showers are still possible closer to home...
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, June 2
As Tropical Storm Arlene moves further away, a few showers are still possible closer to home...
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Friday, June 2