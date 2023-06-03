Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, June 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Arlene is now a tropical depression as it continues to slide south of our area and weaken.

Behind this, a northeast wind will keep an overall drier atmosphere for the next few days. Cannot rule out a spotty shower or storm in a few spots, but most stay dry.

That pattern will continue into Sunday, a few scattered showers possible by the afternoon with partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and highs returning to the 90-degree mark. Humidity levels will also drop off a bit.

Wednesday into late week will bring back better chances for rain (40 to 50%) as a boundary stalls over the southeast. Highs near 90.

