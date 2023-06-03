Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, June 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Storm Arlene continues to drift south, further and further from our area. Arlene is expected to weaken throughout the day today, most likely losing its tropical storm designation later today or early tomorrow.

Mostly sunny to start the day today. High temperatures will reach up to near 90. There is a chance for scattered showers this afternoon, but not everyone gets wet. Rain coverage will sit at 40%.

Sunday will shape up very similar to Saturday. Highs in the upper 80s with a chance for scattered, mainly afternoon showers at 40% coverage.

We enter a relatively dry period for the first half of the work week. It will be warm, with highs in the low 90s. There will only be the chance for an isolated shower or two during this period. Better rain chances pick back up for the back half of the work week.

