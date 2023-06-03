Something Good - Deputies chase mini horse to safety in Madison County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Check out this video out of Madison County. The sheriff’s office there helping to corral what appears to be a small horse near the State Road 14 exit.

The horse spent some time dangerously close to the highway before deputies were able to direct it off the main road.

MCSO confirmed with WCTV that the horse did make it back to its rightful owner!

