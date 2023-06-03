Third District American Legion hosts motorcycle giveaway for veterans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Taking the time to honor those who have served and made sacrifices, the 3rd district american legion hosted a giveaway for one lucky veteran.

The 3rd District, which covers five different chapters that spreads throughout nine counties was donated a motorcycle by a widow of a veteran and the district knew then that they wanted to give back.

By putting a committee together, they accepted applications for the bike.

Harley Davidson Tallahassee donated a rider safety course free of charge. Harley Davidson of Gainesville donated apparel from jackets to glasses to make sure the winner is ready to ride. Tires and a helmet were among the other items donated for the rider.

Third District Commander Stuart Scott said that this giveaway was modeled after Wheels for Warriors which is based out of Nebraska.

“We are very proud of our ability to give to our community and for the fact that we’re actually giving a motorcycle to an individual that will then be part of our riders group is just tremendous,” said 3rd District Commander Stuart Scott

Scott said the day wouldn’t happen without the sponsors.

“We have to give our praise to Ellie Ray, Harley Davidson in Tallahassee and in Gainesville, John Kozak Insurance, Leslie Kay Insurance, Florida Georgia Wholesale Tire, Extreme Custom Cycle, Kirche Helmets and Conway Ring Coin,” Scott said. “They took one of our riders challenge coins and formed it into what we call the angel bell that rides on a bike with you so that you always have an angel with you writing for him into a very special custom bell for him.”

It all happened on Saturday June 3rd, at the Ellie Ray RV Park in Brandford, Fl.

