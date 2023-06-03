What’s Brewing - Mobile Food Distribution in Leon and Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Second Harvest of the Big Bend will be hosting two mobile food distributions tomorrow in Leon and Gadsden counties.

In Leon County, it will be at Greater Mount Pleasant from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

And Gadsden County, it will be at Havana High School off Carver Ave from 10 a.m. To 1 p.m.

For more food distribution dates go to fightinghunger.org.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.