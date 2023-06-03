Woman celebrating 107th birthday says smiling is her secret to a long life

Mississippi resident, Julia Mae Hunter-Rice, celebrated turning 107 years old this week. (Source: WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor, WTOK and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman celebrated turning 107 years old this week.

On Friday, Julia Mae Hunter-Rice celebrated her 107th birthday surrounded by her close friends and family.

Rice celebrated the day with her loved ones with some cake and hamburgers. The Meridian resident also danced as they sang happy birthday to her while smiling throughout the celebration.

When it comes to her secret for enjoying a long life, WTOK reports Rice told the team that she makes it a point to smile.

“Her secret is smiling and being fair,” Rice’s daughter, Dorthy Dickson, said. “She has always stood for what is right and at 107 she’s still the captain of the ship.”

Rice’s family shared that her motto has been to treat people the way you would want to be treated.

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
TPD says a man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting
One person arrested, two others released in connection to North Monroe St. shooting in Tallahassee
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support

Latest News

A baby chimpanzee named Kiazi has made her public debut at a zoo in Oklahoma.
CUTE: Baby chimpanzee makes public debut at Oklahoma zoo
The 3rd District, which covers five different chapters that spreads throughout nine counties...
Third District American Legion hosts motorcycle giveaway for veterans
Baby chimpanzee makes public debut at Oklahoma zoo
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back from brink of unprecedented default