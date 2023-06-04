Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 4

Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with the chance for scattered, mainly afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.
By Josh Green
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly cloudy today with scattered, mainly afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms. Rain coverage is at 50%, so just about half of the area will see any rain. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90.

A bit drier for Monday with rain chances slim to none and a high near 90. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature high temperatures in the low 90s with the chance for just a few showers each day.

Thursday and Friday will look to be the best chances for rain this upcoming week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

