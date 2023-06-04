Talking FSU Softball in OKC with Noles247′s Brett Nevitt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports Director Ryan Kelly chats with Noles247′s Brett Nevitt who’s following the Seminoles in Oklahoma City at the Women’s College World Series about Florida State’s play so far, what it’ll take to play for another title and how Link Jarrett and FSU baseball have fared so far in the transfer portal.

