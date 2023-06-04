Talking FSU Softball in OKC with Noles247′s Brett Nevitt

FILE - In this June 3, 2021, file photo, No. 1-seeded Oklahoma faces James Madison in the first...
FILE - In this June 3, 2021, file photo, No. 1-seeded Oklahoma faces James Madison in the first game of the Women's College World Series in the revamped USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City. Recent improvements to the stadium included the addition of 4,000 seats. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports Director Ryan Kelly chats with Noles247′s Brett Nevitt who’s following the Seminoles in Oklahoma City at the Women’s College World Series about Florida State’s play so far, what it’ll take to play for another title and how Link Jarrett and FSU baseball have fared so far in the transfer portal.

No. 3 FSU Softball begins WCWS with mercy-rule win over No. 6 Oklahoma State