Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, June 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fantastic way to start the workweek with filtered sunshine and humidity levels noticeably lower than the weekend. Other than a spotty coastal shower this evening, much of the area will remain under dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. Overnight temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow will once again be mostly sunny, especially in the morning. A few afternoon clouds and showers near and south of 10 in the afternoon. Highs near 90. Rain coverage about 20% and it will not be an all-afternoon rain for those that see it.

Wednesday is similar with isolated showers and storms, rain coverage around 30%. High near 90.

Thursday and Friday will be our best rain chances as a cold front will slide into the southeast, I have rain chances around 40% right now. This certainly could be bumped based on front timing and instability by Thursday afternoon.

The front will attempt to slide south of the area by the weekend, lowering rain chances to 20 to 30%, the typical afternoon pop ups. Outside of the storms/showers, skies will be mostly sunny for the weekend and highs in the low 90s.

Tropical Outlook

A quick mention of the tropics, a small chance for development in the Atlantic near Africa. If this were to develop into a tropical depression or storm, this would NOT impact the lower 48 at all.

Arlene helped to cool the Gulf sea surface temperatures last week (WCTV)

More locally, a piece of good news. The Gulf waters are cooler in the low to mid 70s, especially away from the coast where Arlene sat for days. A persistent north/northeast wind across the Gulf has helped cool those sea surface temps as well. In the short term, this should limit the amount of energy for any potential tropical cyclone.

