Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 4

Brighter skies for you Monday, rain chances increase midweek.
By Austin Lowe
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - About 40 to 50% of our area dealt with thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which were on the strong side. In fact, TLH Airport clocked a 56-mph wind gust, just shy of severe criteria.

Storm Report Tallahassee Intl Airport
Storm Report Tallahassee Intl Airport(WCTV)

Quieter skies tonight with rain chances falling to near zero after 10:00 pm as drier air works in. Sunny Monday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, humidity will be a tad lower as well.

Tuesday will feature mostly dry conditions with a small shower or storm chance. Wednesday more of the same.

Thursday and Friday remain our best shot at rain in the next 7 days. Highs will be near to slightly near normal for early June standards near the 90-degree mark.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
TPD says a man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting
One person arrested, two others released in connection to North Monroe St. shooting in Tallahassee
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support

Latest News

Brighter skies Monday, rain chances return midweek.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 4
Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with the chance for scattered, mainly afternoon showers...
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 4
Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with the chance for scattered, mainly afternoon showers...
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 4
A Few showers to end the weekend, but not a washout!
Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, June 3