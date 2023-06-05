Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - About 40 to 50% of our area dealt with thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which were on the strong side. In fact, TLH Airport clocked a 56-mph wind gust, just shy of severe criteria.

Storm Report Tallahassee Intl Airport (WCTV)

Quieter skies tonight with rain chances falling to near zero after 10:00 pm as drier air works in. Sunny Monday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, humidity will be a tad lower as well.

Tuesday will feature mostly dry conditions with a small shower or storm chance. Wednesday more of the same.

Thursday and Friday remain our best shot at rain in the next 7 days. Highs will be near to slightly near normal for early June standards near the 90-degree mark.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.