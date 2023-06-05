Tallahassee police investigating weekend shooting that left woman injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after they say a woman was shot in her leg early Sunday morning.

According to TPD, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at South Adams Street and FAMU Way after a crowd was gathered in the area.

TPD says it started as an argument between several people and escalated into a man shooting at an occupied car.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

So far no one has been arrested.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.