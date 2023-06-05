Tallahassee police investigating weekend shooting that left woman injured

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after they say a woman was shot in her leg early Sunday morning.

According to TPD, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at South Adams Street and FAMU Way after a crowd was gathered in the area.

TPD says it started as an argument between several people and escalated into a man shooting at an occupied car.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

So far no one has been arrested.

