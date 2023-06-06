Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, June 6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Isolated showers and storms over the next few days. Better rain chances move in Thursday and Friday. Highs remain in the 90s.

Looking ahead to your weekend, Saturday and Sunday both looking dry with highs in the 90s.

Monday will be the next cold front to bring wet weather to the Big Bend and South Georgia. Watch the attached video for more.

