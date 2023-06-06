Noles fans cheer on FSU softball as team advances to Championship series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Seminole fans cheered on FSU softball Monday night as the team advanced to the Women’s College World Series. FSU beat out Tennessee 5-1.

A group of Seminole fans watched the softball game at Island Wing Company.

“I’m very excited about the team, all the players,” said one fan, Scott Grissom. “The town is excited about it. It’s overall great for FSU sports.”

Fans say they love the team, not just because they know how to win, but because they’re so enthusiastic about the game.

“You can tell they really love the game,” said fan Lee Petrandis.” They’re playing with their heart, their passion, and they’re just fun to watch.”

Local youth softball leagues say the energy behind FSU’s success is contagious. Sarah Gibbens is the mother of two softball players, who are part of the Tallahassee Fast Pitch Softball Association.

“The growth is exponential in softball in our area,” said Sarah Gibbens, whose daughters play softball. “And we attribute a lot of it to just seeing our Noles play.”

Gibbens says seeing the Seminoles do so well is inspiring for her daughter.

“If they keep grinding and working hard, it just shows them that there is potential for them to play after high school,” she said.

One of the coaches for the youth softball group told me the girls have gotten batting, catching and pitching lessons from FSU players. They’re hoping, with that training, they can one day reach the level of their favorite Seminoles.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.