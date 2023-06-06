Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, June 6

Tracking increasing rain chances by Thursday.
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Starting to get a bit more humid today, and a few more showers creep back in. Highs near 90. More of the same Wednesday with the better chances for showers/storms on Thursday. Lows the next few mornings in the upper 60s to low 70s. It’s June.

See the attached video for the timing of the wet weather.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
“We were heartbroken,” jurors release statement in wake of Gillum verdict
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support

Latest News

Rain chances increase over the next few days.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, June 6
A refreshing afternoon across the Big Bend and South Georgia. The humidity levels will return...
Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, June 5
A refreshing afternoon across the Big Bend and South Georgia. The humidity levels will return...
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Monday, June 5
Brighter skies Monday, rain chances return midweek.
Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 4