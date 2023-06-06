Something Good - 250 students and volunteers pack snack bags

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 250 students and volunteers converging on Godby High this weekend - for Full Summer!

They packed snack bags for 7,000 children. That food will be available at school pantries, on the Second Harvest food bus and at multiple community centers this summer.

Those bags are full of all kinds of kid favorites and each one includes a handwritten note of encouragement.

Full Summer also raised more than $36,000 to help stock nine food pantries and the 24/7 food lockers at Sabal Palm Elementary School.

So bellies - and hearts - will be full this summer and beyond!

