Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, June 7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today is going to set up very similar to yesterday, isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms will start to fire around noon and the chance will stick around through about 6 pm. Coverage about 30%. Here is where we have the best chance for storms today.

Seabreeze setup for the Big Bend and South Georgia (WCTV)

Higher storm coverage expected tomorrow (60%). A few of these storms will have a chance to be strong to severe. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are possible with the strongest storms. Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a marginal (level 1) risk. This increased coverage of storms will be from a cold front that slides through the area. It does not slide through until Friday, so I will keep a 30% chance of showers and storms through Friday. Those storms also may be strong.

Behind the storms, Saturday and Sunday are looking drier. Highs in the 90s.

Another cold front will approach the area Monday/Tuesday timeframe and will bring the next storm chance. Highs remain near the early June average of 90. Lows more typical for June in the 70s.

