Controversy continues over plans to build $22 million park in NE Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tensions are rising over a plan to bring a new park to Northeast Tallahassee.

Some city and county leaders are raising concerns about the cost of the project, which is estimated at around $22 million. The park would be built on a 50-acre plot of land off Centerville Road near Roberts Elementary.

One nearby resident, Jim Ayotte, says he’s excited about the new park.

“It’s great for the community and it’s great for the people that live in the community as well,” Ayotte said.

City and county leaders agree.

“This park is very much needed,” said Brian Welch, County Commissioner for District 4. “The folks in Northeast Tallahassee have waited a long time for it, and it’s going to fill in a huge need for the families in this part of town.”

What leaders don’t agree on is how much they’re willing to spend. The park was initially budgeted for about $12 million. Now, Blueprint estimates it’ll cost nearly double that.

District Two County Commissioner Christian Caban says the budget shouldn’t budge.

“I can’t support a park for $22 million,” he told WCTV.

Caban said he feels there are other areas of Tallahassee that could benefit more from those extra Blueprint dollars.

“I think our focus should be funding and making sure that necessities that impact the quality of life for our residents is a priority before we go on looking to spend $22 million on a park that’s only going to benefit a select few,” Caban said.

Commissioner Welch, who represents district four where the park would be built, pushed back, saying all Blueprint projects have seen estimates increase due to rising costs of supplies and labor.

“This park is perfectly on budget,” Welch said. “It is not anything special. It is a huge need for the families of Northeast Tallassee. It’s time to get it over the finish line. And I’m not going to shortchange the families of Northeast Tallahassee.”

Commissioners will be taking up this issue at a Blueprint meeting next Thursday.

