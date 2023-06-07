FHP: Crawfordville man killed in Woodville Highway crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 63-year-old man from Crawfordville is dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. on Woodville Highway, south of Marpan Lane.

FHP said the 63-year-old man was traveling south, behind a truck that was pulling a trailer. The agency said as the vehicle in front was slowing to make a turn, the vehicle behind veered out of its lane and into the path of another driver headed north.

The 63-year-old man died of his injuries. The other driver only suffered minor injuries, according to FHP.

They have not released any names.

This is a developing story.

