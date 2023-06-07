Korean War soldier finally laid to rest in Hamilton County

Alton Christie died fighting in the Korean War. He returned home to Jasper Tuesday.
Alton Christie died fighting in the Korean War. He returned home to Jasper Tuesday.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Hamilton County man who died fighting in the Korean War was finally laid to rest in his home town Tuesday.

Alton Christie returned to Jasper after he left to serve his countries more than 70 years earlier.

WCTV cameras captured the moment his remains returned to town, and his family saw his casket.

The procession spanned 90 miles, from Jacksonville’s airport to Hamilton County.

Christie’s sister, Shirley, said that his remains were identified months ago, and that the wait has been difficult.

“We just wanted him back home and it was, you thought about it every day, and this will give us a lot of closure,” she said.

“I just wish my mama and daddy could’ve been here.”

